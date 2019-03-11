Timothy G. "Tim" King, Age 80, Born into Eternal Life on March 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Devoy) for 55 years. Loving father of Timothy (Christine), Mary, Michael (Andrea), Jennifer (Dennis) McClelland, and Gerald (Jamie) King. Proud "Papa" of Elise, Luke, Maddy, Regan, Emma, Andy, Conor, Abigail, Carly, Sarah, and Liam. Beloved son of the late Gerald and Mary King. Dear cousin of John (Jackie) King and several other dear cousins in the Sheridan, Wysocki, and Aizen families. Fond brother-in-law of Agnes (the late Harold) Grow and family. Also loved by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Longtime friend and mentor to Earl Jeffrey. Tim served as a principal and teacher with the Chicago Board of Education for 34 years. Member of Retired Principals Association, Beverly Hills Tennis Club, and Christ the King St. Vincent DePaul Society. Tim is fondly remembered as a sailor, golfer, and avid hobbyist. Visitation Tuesday 3-9pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge IL 60415. Family and friends will meet at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, IL 60643 on Wednesday morning for visitation 9:30am-10:30am. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to Christ the King St. Vincent DePaul Society or Rush University Medical Center for Rush Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Program, 1201 W. Harrison St., Suite 300, Chicago, IL 60607 or online at http://rush.convio.net/tking are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary