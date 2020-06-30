Tim Smith of Chicago, IL passed away on June 20, 2020 at the age of 64. He was born February 25, 1956 in Chicago, IL to the late Alvin and Lillian Smith. He is survived by spouse Juanita Caliva-Birlet; sisters June, Vicky and Bernadette; step-daughters Pamela Birlet and Jennifer Flores (Quino); and four grandchildren, Quinito, JoJo, Julie and Joel. He was employed with Pepsi for more than 20 years. Tim was a huge Chicago sports fan (GO CUBS!). A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Edward Church, 4350 W. Sunnyside Ave in Chicago, IL.





