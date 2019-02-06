Tim Cameron, of Wheeling, IL, passed away peacefully at the age of 58. Tim was born in Quebec, Canada on April 24,1960. He had a happy childhood with his loving parents, Jerry and Luise Cameron and his five siblings. Tim became an accomplished carpenter and really loved his work. He was married to Rita and had two wonderful children; Lauren and Tim,Jr. Tim passed on January 28, 2019 after a long struggle with alcoholism. May he now rest in peace.Beloved son of Jerry and Luise; loving father of Lauren and Tim, Jr.; beloved brother of Jerry,Jr. (Lee), Trina (Frank) Goldberg, Marisa (Bruce) Privatsky, Carla (Martin) McAleer and Dana; cherished uncle to many. Tim is preceded in death by his Grandparents: Herbert and Hilde Schmeisser; Earl and Catherine Cameron; and his sister Laura Lee.In lieu of flowers, a gift may be made to Tim's daughter, Lauren Cameron and son, Tim Cameron. Please send the gifts to Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home and they will forward them to Lauren and Tim. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 1:00 pm until time of memorial service 4:00 pm at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd. Highland Park, IL. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary