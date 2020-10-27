1/
Timothy J. Frazek
1946 - 2020
Timothy J. Frazek, born January 27, 1946, passed on October 14, 2020. He is survived by his sisters, Melanie Frazek and Felicia Frazek, niece Valerie Johnsen (Richard), and great-nephews, Tyler and Austin Spain. He was predeceased by his parents, Theodore S. and Marilyn S. Frazek.

Early in life Tim attained the rank of Eagle Scout and was an accomplished musician. He served honorably in the U.S. Army, including a tour of duty in Vietnam. Following discharge, he completed his education, receiving a B.A. in Economics from the University of Iowa and an M.S. in Public Health with specialty certification in Health Services Management, both from the University of Missouri – Columbia. Throughout his professional career as a hospital/health administrator, Tim was sensitive to the needs of those less fortunate than himself.

Personal interests throughout life included marine biology, astronomy, and jazz. In retirement, Tim pursued his interests in, and knowledge of, cooking and fishing.

Memorial services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Crown Cremation.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 27, 2020.
