Age 31, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Beloved son of Tim (Patti) Garvin and Anne Garvin; loving Brother of Patrick, Dan (Ben) Garvin and Kevin (Maureen) Graff. More like a brother to dozens of cousins, and an awesome nephew to Aunts Maribeth Miller, Jenifer (Tom) Mansell, Molly (Mike) Gaik, and Uncles John and Tim Maley, Tom Mansell and Bill Garvin; fond Uncle of Joey Graff, Neena and Michael Botthof and proud Godfather of Joey Mansell; Beloved grandson of Joseph P. Maley and Maureen Errico. He was preceded in death by grandparents William and Jane Garvin, Mary Maley, and Mike Errico. Tim never stopped smiling, loved Notre Dame and the White Sox, and his laugh was contagious. He will be missed more than words can say. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Rd., New Lenox, IL 60451 on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 3-9 PM. Funeral service Monday, July 29, 2019 with chapel prayers at 9:15 AM to St. Jude Catholic Church, 241 W. 2nd Ave., New Lenox, IL 60451 for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery, Orland Park, IL. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 26, 2019