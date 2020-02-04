Home

Services
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Cajetan Church
2445 W. 112th. St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Timothy J. Griffin 54, C.F.D. Loving husband of Janice (nee Bruno). Beloved son of the late John and the late Barbara (nee Huguelet). Dear brother of Kitty (Randy) Chapple, Kevin (Karen) Griffin, Patrick (Kathy) Griffin, Barbara (Jim) Stillwell and the late John Griffin Jr. Fond brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many. Funeral Thursday 10:00 a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago to St. Cajetan Church, 2445 W. 112th. St. Chicago for Mass 11:00 a.m. Int. Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the FSM Neurosciences Fund c/o Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine "In Memory of Tim Griffin" 420 E. Superior Street, 9th Floor, Chicago, IL 60611 or https://wewill.northwestern.edu/neuro. Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 4, 2020
