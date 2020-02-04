|
|
Timothy J. Griffin 54, C.F.D. Loving husband of Janice (nee Bruno). Beloved son of the late John and the late Barbara (nee Huguelet). Dear brother of Kitty (Randy) Chapple, Kevin (Karen) Griffin, Patrick (Kathy) Griffin, Barbara (Jim) Stillwell and the late John Griffin Jr. Fond brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many. Funeral Thursday 10:00 a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago to St. Cajetan Church, 2445 W. 112th. St. Chicago for Mass 11:00 a.m. Int. Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the FSM Neurosciences Fund c/o Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine "In Memory of Tim Griffin" 420 E. Superior Street, 9th Floor, Chicago, IL 60611 or https://wewill.northwestern.edu/neuro. Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 4, 2020