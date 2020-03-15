Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
19515 115th Ave
Mokena, IL
View Map

Timothy J. Mahoney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy J. Mahoney Obituary
Timothy J. Mahoney, age 88, of Mokena, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Janet nee Rocks. Loving father to Colleen Stack, Kimberly (David) Hood, Angela (Richard) Hovland, Brendan (Dianne) and Edmund (Mary). Devoted grandfather of 16; great-grandfather of 13. Dear brother to Patrick (d. 2015) (Jeanne). Fond uncle of many. Visitation March 20th 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 19515 115th Ave., Mokena. Interment Abraham Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to for Parkinson's, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -