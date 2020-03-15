|
Timothy J. Mahoney, age 88, of Mokena, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Janet nee Rocks. Loving father to Colleen Stack, Kimberly (David) Hood, Angela (Richard) Hovland, Brendan (Dianne) and Edmund (Mary). Devoted grandfather of 16; great-grandfather of 13. Dear brother to Patrick (d. 2015) (Jeanne). Fond uncle of many. Visitation March 20th 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 19515 115th Ave., Mokena. Interment Abraham Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to for Parkinson's, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020