|
|
Timothy J. McManaman, 51, of Antioch, IL passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Timothy was born February 17, 1968 in Waukegan, IL to John and Dorothy L. McManaman. He grew up in Winthrop Harbor and graduated from Zion Benton Township High School. He was also a resident of Trevor, WI where he raised his family. On April 22, 2002 he married Candace Tabor in Orlando, FL. with their children Ariel and Craig by their side. Timothy was a faithful parishioner and alter boy at Our Lady of Humility Church in Beach Park and was the founder of Midwest Builders. He loved pheasant and deer hunting, charter fishing, boating, and water skiing. Timothy loved trips to state fairs, taking his family on a multitude of vacations, and visiting his family in Las Vegas, enjoying buffets of seafood and steak and attending Pheasants Forever Auctions with his daughter. He was a good man that loved his family deeply. Timothy is survived by his wife, Candace; daughter, Ariel (George Carr) McManaman; granddaughter, Lacey; siblings, Lynn Bolhman, Michael McManaman, Mary Corcoran and Laura (Greg) Winiewicz; nephew, Gregory Jr. and niece, Sara; nephew, Brad and family; and niece, Dawn and family. He was preceded in death by his son, Craig John "CJ" McManaman; parents, John and Loriane McManaman; sister, Susan Gornik; and brother-in-law, Razzle. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL 60099. Visitation will resume Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., Our Lady of Humility Church, 10655 W. Wadsworth Rd., Beach Park. Funeral Mass beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville. Please sign the online guest book at www.CongdonFuneralHome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019