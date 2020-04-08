|
|
Timothy J Pearson 62 of Crystal Lake died suddenly April 4th at his home. Timothy was born in Kankakee, IL to Robert and Marjorie Pearson. He was a graduate of Kankakee Westview High School and graduated from the University of Illinois Champaign in accounting to become a CPA. He later joined Paschen Contractors then moved on to McCue Construction. Tim became CFO of F.H. Paschen and later Albin Carlson. Recently he was a franchise owner of SERVPRO Barrington and CFO of SERVPRO Wheaton/Glen Ellyn/Lisle along with owning The Winterberry Companies in Lake Barrington with his wife Julie. Tim coined himself a historical preservationist restoring many homes including the Oscar Balch/ FLW home in Oak Park and most recently Trails End in Crystal Lake, IL, the retirement home of William Day Gates, founder of American Terra Cotta. Tim was a member of the Frank Lloyd Wright Unity Temple Board and a member of the FLW Conservancy. He was an arts and crafts movement historian, collector and trader. Tim enjoyed history, pottery, architecture, antiques and the thrill of the hunt. His biggest joy was seeing his friends yearly at the Grove Park Inn for the annual Arts & Crafts Conference. Tim was "one of the good guys" and someone you were proud to know. He loved a good conversation over coffee in the morning and a bourbon in the evening. He read everything he could get his hands on and remembered it all. "We heard because you shared" Tim was a lifelong Chicago Cubs Fan holding season tickets for years. He was also a fanatic of college basketball and March Madness was like Christmas to him. For several years, he took his son Ben to the Final Four where they made lasting memories. His favorite team was always his beloved alma mater The Illini! The Pearson family was his treasure. A close knit family who knew how to love and have loads of fun. Tim touted the fact that his grandparents were an integral part of the inception of Dairy Queen and his parents operated a Dairy Queen in Kankakee for 38 years. He and his wife, Charlene adopted a son, Ben in 1999 which became his pride and joy. After losing Charlene, his wife of twenty-one years, he built a new life with Julie; his wife, partner and best friend for the last 9 years. Timothy was proceeded in death by father Robert T Pearson, mothers Marjorie Pearson, and Colleen Pearson, wife Charlene Pearson and brother-in-law Chuck Gole. Timothy is survived by wife Julie Pearson, sons Ben Pearson, Dominic Lancia and daughter Mandy Lancia. Brothers Jeffrey and Mary Pearson of Lexington, Ky., Marty and Lynn Nickels of Bull Shoals, AR., special cousin Tom and Laura Pearson of Flagstaff, AZ and many nephews and nieces. There will be a private family funeral due to the restrictions. A "Celebration of Tim's Life" will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe page has been set up to create a Tim Pearson Memorial Prairie on the grounds at Trails End, a project Tim had wanted to complete in his lifetime; https://www.gofundme.com/f/tim-pearson-memorial-prairie. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 8, 2020