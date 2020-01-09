|
|
Timothy J. Satherlie, age 76; passed away January 5, 2020, at Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview, IL, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Beloved Husband to Terry (Londis) Satherlie; loving Father to Stacey (Greg) Kruczek, Shawn (Nancy) Satherlie, Dawn Knox, Rick (Brekken) Holtrop and Megan (Doug) Reid; proceeded in death by Grandson Alex (14), proud Grandfather to Sianna, Austin, Luke, Emma, Tessa and August; Great-Grandfather to Seth, Levi and Ellie; fond Brother to Gregg (Chelin) Satherlie and loving Uncle and friend to many. Memorial service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10: 30am at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 4300 N. Winchester Ave., Chicago, IL 60613. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tim's honor to, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, pancan.org are appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020