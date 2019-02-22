Timothy J. Smith, age 53, of Hinckley, formerly of Bolingbrook. Beloved husband of Michelle Smith (nee Hanson) for a wonderful 30 years. Loving father of Kyle, Elizabeth, Kelly and David Smith. Devoted grandfather "Hun" of Austin Smith. Dear brother of Tina (Art) Peterson, Tammy (Dan) Abshear, Tamara (Todd) Donald, and Trisha (Glenn) Carter. Loving son-in-law of James F. Hanson and Loretta (the late David) Beinhoff. Cherished brother-in-law of James Hanson, Thomas Hanson, Phillip (Tami) Hanson, Nicki (Greg Klyczek) Klyczek Hanson, Marie (Ron) Nolte, and Elizabeth "Biz" (Dan) Lorenty. Fond cousin, uncle, and friend of many. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie and Carol Smith. Tim left a lasting impression on everyone who had the chance to meet him. He was kind, loving, and caring. Tim was a Godly man; he loved the Lord. He was greatly loved by his church family, and he remained involved at the church for as long as he was capable. He loved his family and the Lord with all his heart. Visitation 3:00 to 9:00 PM Friday, February 22nd at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301 75th St., Downers Grove. Meet at 9:30 AM Saturday, February 23rd for continued visitation until time of 10:00 AM Service directly at Woodridge Baptist Church, 6613 Taylor Dr., Woodridge. Interment to follow at Concordia Cemetery, Forest Park. For Information: 630-964-6500 or hjfunerals.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary