Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Beatrice Church in Schiller Park
Timothy J. Sullivan Obituary
Timothy J. Sullivan, Age 89. Beloved husband of Patricia L. (nee Coconato) for 50 wonderful years. Loving father of Mark (Marion), Matthew (Brenda) and Timothy (Yvonne) Sullivan. Beloved son of the late Bridie and Patrick Sullivan. Cherished grandfather of Stephanie, Erik, Darren, Mark, Madelyn, Anna and Chloe Sullivan. Dear brother of Patrick (Gloria) Sullivan, Joanne (late Jack) Milligan, Eileen (Ted) Rychlewski, the late Jack (late Audrey) Sullivan and late Marie (Phil) Cosgrove. Fond uncle of many. 4th degree member of Knights of Columbus Council 4526 and was a Eucharistic Minister with St. Beatrice for over 50 years. Visitation Wednesday Sept. 4 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge. Funeral Thursday 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Beatrice Church in Schiller Park for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Funeral info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 3, 2019
