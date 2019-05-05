|
Timothy J. Wright, 59, of Oak Park, formerly of Rockford; beloved husband of Janet, nee Arey; loving father of Maxwell Wright; cherished brother of Christine (Larry) Eggan, Peter Wright, and Michael Wright; loving uncle of Laura Wright, Kevin (Maura Steward) Eggan, Emily (Dean) Galanis, and Jacob Wright. Timothy was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Robert, and his brother Robert. Visitation Thursday, May 9th, 1 p.m. until time of service, 3 p.m. at Drechsler, Brown, & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Red Cross are appreciated. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019