Timothy James Murphy "Murph", 79, of La Grange Illinois passed away peacefully on February 27th surrounded by family. Tim is survived by his children; daughters Maureen & Dr. Steve Wittmer, Colleen & Luke Sanna, and his sons Timothy & Laurie Murphy, and Daniel J. Murphy; and Tim's former wife Anne. Murph was a proud Papa to ten grandchildren; Mary (Sam) Reddinger, Carrie, Jennie, and Ellie Wittmer; Brendan, Gabby, and Ceci Sanna; Meghan (John) Maggos, Timmy, and Kevin Murphy. In addition, he was a great Papa to Sawyer and Fitz Reddinger, and Audrey Wittmer. Murph was the eldest of six siblings, and is survived by Sharon Wettlaufer, Daniel C. (Mary Beth) Murphy, and Diane Kouba. He was also the beloved uncle of 18 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Forest and Thorbie, his brother John, sister Mary (Marty) Carey, and beloved Bubbles. Tim started his professional career as a proud US Marine. He worked for 35+ years at Arrow Gear and devoted years to coaching sports at St. Cletus, La Grange Baseball, and The Park District of La Grange. Murph was also an avid sports fan, in particular as a passionate booster of St. Joseph High School. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to St. Joseph High School, Westchester Illinois. Visitation services are Monday, March 9th, 4 to 8pm at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 West 55th St., Countryside. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Cletus Church, 700 West 55th St., La Grange at 10am on Tuesday, March 10th. Interment private. Funeral Information: 708-352-6500/HJfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020