|
|
Timothy John Riordan, 81 of Berwyn, Illinois passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 after a courageous battle with Parkinson, surrounded by his family. We will miss him dearly. Loving husband of Sharon and cherished father of Timothy Jr (Kerry), Brian (Kelly), Dan (Peg), Kelly (Santo) and Katie (Chris); proud grandfather of Timothy lll, Connor, Sean, Colin, Megan, Dominic, Shannon, Nicholas, Ryan, Brianna, Turner and O'Malley; cherished brother of Julie (late Ed) and late Jerry (Kay); dear uncle of many nieces and nephews; cherished son of Timothy and Catherine Riordan, who predeceased him. Visitations at Adolf Funeral Home 2921 South Harlem, Berwyn from 3-8pm Friday, April 12. Mass at St. Leonard Church, Berwyn 10am Saturday, April 13.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2019