|
|
Timothy L. Jorgensen, age 73, of River Forest, veteran U.S. Air Force, Vietnam; beloved husband of Nancy nee Boggess; loving father of Kari and Erik Jorgensen; dear brother of Nancy and Duane (Launa) and the late Jack (the late Vann) Jorgensen; devoted son in law of Ann and the late Thomas Boggess; dear brother in law of Thomas (Sandy) Boggess; fond uncle and friend of many. Tim owned the Jorgensen Insurance Agency in Berwyn, IL for over 40 years and retired in 2015. Visitation 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday October 20 at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park where services will be held on Monday, October 21 at 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst. In lieu of flowers, donations to Answers in Genesis (answersingenesis.org/donate) or Village Church of Oak Park, PO Box 501 Oak Park, IL 60303 (https://villagechurch.ccbchurch.com/goto/giving) are appreciated. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 17, 2019