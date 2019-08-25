|
Timothy M. Reidy age 56 of Monee, Illinois passed away on August 23, 2019. Loving husband to Min Wu 'Linda'. Dear brother to Thomas (Karyn) Reidy, Loreen (Steven) Bush and Kellie (John) DeWit. Beautiful son to Pauline (nee LeGrand) and the late John P. Reidy (2017.). Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Timothy was the District Manager for Prairie Concrete and Material.
Visitation Tuesday, August 27th from 1:00PM until time of service 5:00 P.M. at Monee Funeral Home 5450 Wilson St. (at Governors Hwy.), Monee, IL. 60449. Info: (708) 534-0016. Moneefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019