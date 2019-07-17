Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cumberland Funeral Home Chapel
Norridge, IL
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Cumberland Funeral Home Chapel
Norridge, IL
Timothy Michael Flahive


1926 - 2019
Timothy Michael Flahive Obituary
Mr. Timothy Michael Flahive, age 92, of Jefferson passed away Saturday night, July 13, 2019 at Westwood Hills Nursing & Rehab Center in Wilkesboro, NC.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 12:00pm at Cumberland Funeral Home Chapel in Norridge, Illinois. Burial will follow in the Irving Park Cemetery with military rites.

The family will receive friends from 10:00-12:00pm on Friday; two hours prior to the funeral service.

Mr. Flahive was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 9, 1926 to the late John J. and Nellie Ellen Cahill Flahive. He served in the United States Navy; with Admiral Byrd on the expedition of Operation Highjump to the North Pole. He retired after working 35 years from Judge & Dolph Trucking Company.

He was also preceded in death by six brothers, John E., James, Daniel, Joseph, Jeremiah and Tim; four sisters, Margaret, Mary, Irene and Cecilia.

Mr. Flahive is survived by: his wife, of 31 years of marriage, Darlene Stevenson Flahive; two sons, Daniel Flahive, of Adams, Wisconsin and Michael Flahive and companion, Marsha, of Oklahoma; a daughter, Barbara Pierce and husband, Patrick, of Illinois; two step daughters, Cathy Everhart and husband, Michael, of West Jefferson and Kelly Schlanger and husband, Brian, of Elmwood Park, Illinois; a step son, Thomas Busleta and wife, Patrice, of Elmwood Park, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Stephen Pierce and wife, Heather, Michael Pierce, Christopher Pierce and wife, Becky, Brian Pierce and wife, Ashley, Maryann Pierce Racz and husband, Mark, Wendy Flahive and Dawn Flahive; fourteen great-grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren, Christina Busleta, Daniel Busleta, Lucas Everhart and wife, Shelby, Lindsey Williams and husband, Josh, Laci Hardin and husband, Brandon, Colleen Schlanger, Noelle Thezan and husband, Ryan and Morgan Schlanger; nine step great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Flowers will be appreciated.

You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com

Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson, NC is in charge of these arrangements.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 17, 2019
