Timothy Michael Green, age 56 passed away suddenly Tuesday June 30th at his home. He was born December 8, 1963 to his loving parents Catherine (Boyle) Green and the late Ramon Green.Tim was loved by many close relatives and friends. Adored brother of Therese (Bert) Frey, Paul, Maureen (partner Mike Sexton), Patricia, Anne (Paul) Lesinski. Beloved uncle of Kerrianne (Michael) Duggan, Brandon Frey, Alex, Cameron, Gabe and Michael Lesinski. Cherished great-uncle of Conor and Shay Duggan. Fond nephew of Fr. Michael Boyle, William (the late Mary Ellen) Boyle, Bernard (Betty) Boyle, (the late) Pauline (the late William) Kluge. Tim also leaves behind many loving cousins and treasured dear lifelong friends.Tim was an avid outdoorsman - he loved fishing both in summer and winter, snowmobiling, skiing and any other adventures that kept him outside. After his father's passing in 2003, Tim took over Custom Electric and continued to grow the business with much success. He was known as loyal, honest and fiercely dedicated to all who worked for him and with him.Rest in peace, Tim. Although your time with us was too short, our memories with you will never be forgotten. Private family funeral services are planned.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in his name to a charity or foundation that supports the great outdoorsArrangements being handled by Leonard Memorial Home, Glen Ellyn, IL