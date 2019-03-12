|
Beloved husband of Wendy (nee Long); devoted son of Anne Marie (nee Carelsen) and the late Thomas Marrs; loving brother of Brian; friend of many and loved by all; proud graduate of Loyola Academy Class of '97. Visitation Thursday 2-9 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 3918 W. Irving Pk Rd. Funeral Friday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. going to St. Hilary Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Chapel Hills West Cemetery. Info 773-588-5850 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2019