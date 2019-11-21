|
Timothy P. Lape, U.S. Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of Joan nee Petrigilano. Loving father of Timothy Lape. Dear brother of the late Kenneth Lape & Donald Lape. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn where Services will take place Friday at 9:00 am. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 8:00 am until the time of Services at 9:00 am. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 21, 2019