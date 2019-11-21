Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Timothy P. Lape

Timothy P. Lape Obituary
Timothy P. Lape, U.S. Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of Joan nee Petrigilano. Loving father of Timothy Lape. Dear brother of the late Kenneth Lape & Donald Lape. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn where Services will take place Friday at 9:00 am. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 8:00 am until the time of Services at 9:00 am. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 21, 2019
