Timothy "Tim" Paul Sellke age 74 of Des Plaines passed away January 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Cheryl Sellke (nee Karnatz) for 54 years. Loving father of Cynthia (Jeff) Geissberger and Staci (Sean) Flanagan. Proud grandfather of Judith, Katrina, Faith, Alaina, Kayla, Danielle, Moira, and Connor. Great grandfather of Blake, Ethan, Tyler, Adelynn, and Madelynn. Visitation Monday, January 13, 2020 at G.L. Hills Funeral Home 745 Graceland Ave, Des Plaines, IL from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation Tuesday at St. Andrews Lutheran Church 260 N. Northwest HWY, Park Ridge, IL from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Andrews Lutheran Church. Interment will be private. For information 847.699.9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020