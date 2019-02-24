|
Timothy Patrick Creed, 37, of Chicago, passed away February 20, 2019. Beloved son of Patricia nee Loftus and the late Philip A. Creed; Loving brother of Kathleen Creed and Maureen (Edward) Coursey; proud uncle of John Philip, Kathleen Creed, and William Murphy Coursey; dear nephew of the late John (late Margaret) Loftus, late Thomas (Arlene) Loftus, late Rev. Robert Loftus, Raymond (Armida) Loftus, late Dr. Gerald (Mary Clare) Loftus, late John (late Anne) Creed, late William (Catherine) Creed and late Joseph (Elizabeth) Danzer; dear cousin to many. Visitation Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 9:15 am until time of Mass 10 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St, Glenview. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Haymarket Center, 932 West Washington, Chicago, IL 60607. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019