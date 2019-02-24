Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Creed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Patrick Creed

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Timothy Patrick Creed Obituary
Timothy Patrick Creed, 37, of Chicago, passed away February 20, 2019. Beloved son of Patricia nee Loftus and the late Philip A. Creed; Loving brother of Kathleen Creed and Maureen (Edward) Coursey; proud uncle of John Philip, Kathleen Creed, and William Murphy Coursey; dear nephew of the late John (late Margaret) Loftus, late Thomas (Arlene) Loftus, late Rev. Robert Loftus, Raymond (Armida) Loftus, late Dr. Gerald (Mary Clare) Loftus, late John (late Anne) Creed, late William (Catherine) Creed and late Joseph (Elizabeth) Danzer; dear cousin to many. Visitation Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 9:15 am until time of Mass 10 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St, Glenview. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Haymarket Center, 932 West Washington, Chicago, IL 60607. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now