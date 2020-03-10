|
|
Timothy Paul Lueder, 66, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020 surrounded by family in Fort Pierce, Florida after a valiant 4-year battle with cancer.
Tim was a devoted husband, father, uncle, son and musician. Tim was an enigmatic bartender, and made many friends across the bar. He will be lovingly remembered as a musical soul with a golden sense of humor and countless (and sometimes endless) stories.
Tim is survived by his wife, Laura Lueder; daughter, Dr. Alison Lueder; nephew, Weston Hendershot; former wife, Peg Hendershot and many more nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Tim's life will be held on March 22. Full details are available at http://bit.ly/timlueder.
Memorial donations may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice in Florida. An online guestbook may be signed at http://www.haisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2020