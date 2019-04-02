|
Timothy R. McGinnis, formerly of Westchester, age 67. Beloved husband of Kathy, nee Convey; loving father of Brigid (Nick) Peterson, Maureen (Paul) Logsdon, Patrick (Kirstin) and Maggie (Jamie Gates) McGinnis; proud grandfather of Elin, Finn, August, Maeve and Jack; dear brother of Tom (Mary). Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to Divine Providence Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Private. Memorials to appreciated. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 2, 2019