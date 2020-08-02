1/
Timothy Scott Lesniak
1954 - 2020
Timothy S. Lesniak, 65, passed away on July 24, 2020 in Mesa, AZ. He was born to Stanley and Geraldine Lesniak on November 21, 1954 in Chicago, IL. Preceded in death by mother, Geraldine. Loving brother to Tom (Kathie) Lesniak, Stanley Lesniak III, and Christine (Ron) Kern; cherished cousin of Annette (Lee) DeCamp, Suzie Fronczak, Rick Kot, John Kot Jr. (Laura Kramer), and Jeff (Robin) Kot; loving uncle to Jeff Lesniak, Tommy (Lisa) Lesniak, Vanessa Lesniak, Derek Kern, and Jason Kern; dear nephew of Alice (and the late John) Kot. Tim loved The Beatles, The Three Stooges, Batman, the Chicago Cubs, game shows, bingo, insects, classic cars, trolley buses, and airplanes. We will always remember Tim's joyous laughter and his amazing savant skills. He was loved by all and will be missed greatly. Heaven has welcomed another angel. No Visitation or Services. Interment private.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
