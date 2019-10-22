|
Departed October 14, 2019, Born to Samuel and Annie L. Thomas, June 3, 1925, in Greenwood, Mississippi. Survived by a sister Otha B. Rogers and relatives. He is a WWII Veteran of the Navy. Member of King Solomon Grand Lodge A.F. & A.M Lakeview Lodge #12 and Shriners Crescent Temple #13. Caregiver's Dinahlynn Biggs and James Powell. Visitation Thursday, October 24, 2019, from1-2 PM Memorial at 2:00 at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 22, 2019