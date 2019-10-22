Home

Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home - Gary
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home - Gary
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home - Gary
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
Timothy Thomas


1925 - 2019
Timothy Thomas Obituary
Departed October 14, 2019, Born to Samuel and Annie L. Thomas, June 3, 1925, in Greenwood, Mississippi. Survived by a sister Otha B. Rogers and relatives. He is a WWII Veteran of the Navy. Member of King Solomon Grand Lodge A.F. & A.M Lakeview Lodge #12 and Shriners Crescent Temple #13. Caregiver's Dinahlynn Biggs and James Powell. Visitation Thursday, October 24, 2019, from1-2 PM Memorial at 2:00 at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 22, 2019
