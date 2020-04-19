|
|
Timothy Thompson, of Chicago. Retired CPD. Beloved father of Alyssa. Longtime companion of Debra Incandella. Dear brother of Mike (Debbie) Thompson. Proud godfather of Michael Thompson. Uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Tim was dedicated to his family. He was kind, loving and will be truly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him. Funeral services private. Funeral information 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020