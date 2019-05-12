|
Timothy W. Perry, 30, of Oak Park; beloved son of Donna Wise and the late Curtis Perry, and Charlie Stumpf; loving brother of Alex Struve; cherished grandchild, nephew, and cousin of a beloved extended family; loyal friend of many. He will be loved and missed forever. Tim was an avid Sox and Bulls fan. Memorial Visitation Monday, May 13th, 3 p.m. until time of service, 7:30 p.m., at Drechsler, Brown, & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Interment Private. For info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019