Timothy William Czech, 44, of Chicago, passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 12. Loving son of the late William and Alice (née Euler), kindest brother of Anthony (Donna), adoring Uncle to Matthew, William, Stephanie and Joseph Czech, devoted nephew and cousin, and the kindest , loyal friend to many many others. The world has lost an incredibly kind, intelligent, passionate and gentle soul, but our lives are richer for knowing him. He will be missed more than words can say. Visitation Friday 3 to 8 PM at Barr Funeral Home, 6222 N. Broadway, Chicago. Funeral meeting Saturday for 11:30 AM Mass at Queen of Angels Church, 4412 N Western, Chicago. Interment private. For information call Barr Funeral Home (773) 743-4034 or leave a condolence at BarrFuneralHome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 16, 2019