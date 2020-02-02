Home

Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
(847) 891-2900
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:30 AM
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
chapel at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery
Palatine, IL
More Obituaries for Tina Tziavragos
Tina Tziavragos


1942 - 2020
Tina Tziavragos Obituary
Visitation for Tina "Stamatia" Tziavragos (77), of Hoffman Estates and Cape Coral, FL, Mon., Feb. 3rd from 5:00-8:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Funeral services Tues., Feb. 4th beginning with prayers at 9:30am at the funeral home to 10:30am funeral service in the chapel at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Born Aug. 5, 1942 in Levidion, Arcadia Greece to Panagiotis Katralis and Theodora Katralis, Tina passed away peacefully in her sleep Jan. 28, 2020 @ 2am with her loving son by her side. Tina was the adoring wife to the late Bill Tziavragos for 40 years; loving mother of Tom Anastasios Tziavragos; dear sister of Joanne (Terry) Stelmacovich, Barbara (Tom) Kaplanis, Tom (the late Alice) Katralis, Gus Katralis and the late Helen Katralis; beloved aunt, grandmother and dear friend to many. Tina loved to make her family and friends happy. She loved to cook and give gifts to others. Even when family and friends told her they were not hungry; she would always say "I will make something and maybe you will be hungry later". She also spent much of her time searching for the best gifts, so she always had something to give when family and friends visited. With this mindset, she always put the happiness of others before hers. In the Tziavragos family, Tina was known as the Heart and her husband Bill was the Rock. Together they raised their sole son who is forever grateful for everything they have instilled in him and for all the sacrifices they made which ultimately helped him succeed and become the man he is today. Tina will truly be missed by all those whose lives she influenced. If there is one positive we can take away from this tragic event, it is to be kind to all and enjoy the journey of life each and every day. Forever in Our Hearts, Always on Our Minds….For information 847-891-2900 or www.michaelsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020
