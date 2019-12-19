Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Titania M. Mantel, nee Montoya, age 72, of Buffalo Grove, formerly of Skokie. Beloved wife of Harvey; dear mother of Rica (Neil) Jones, Kenneth (Michelle K.) Mantel, and Michelle Mantel; cherished grandmother of Wesley, Camille, Meredith, and Chase; loving sister of Antonio (Anicia) Montoya, Laurita (Ruding) Villanueva, and the late Milagros (the late Marcial) Libunao; fond aunt of Antoinette and Aileen. Visitation, Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 3 to 8 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral, Friday, December 20, at 9:45 a.m., from the funeral home, for Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Interment, Sunset Memorial Lawns Cemetery, Northbrook. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UW Health Transplant Fund, UW Foundation, U.S. Bank Lockbox 78807, Milwaukee, WI, 53278-0807. Info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019
