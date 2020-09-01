1/
T.J. Schmidt
"T.J." Schmidt, nee Stahlman, 77, of Niles, IL, formerly of Edison Park and Concordia, KS. Beloved wife of the late Peter E. Schmidt. Loving mother of Peter G. Schmidt and Paul A. (Roberta Kraft) Schmidt Devoted grandmother of Zoey, Avery, Madeline, and Peter B. Schmidt. Dear sister of Edward (Jo) Stahlman, Bert Mansfield and Marise Norbie. Fond aunt and friend of many. Longtime member of Saint Juliana Parish and Sweet Adelines. Visitation Friday, September 4, 2020 from 4 until 8 PM at M.J. Suerth Funeral Home, (Peter T. Heneghan, Director), 6754 N. Northwest Highway, Chicago. Prayers Saturday 10:30 AM at the funeral home to Saint Juliana Church Funeral Mass 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to your favorite charity. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Suerth Funeral Home
SEP
5
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
Suerth Funeral Home
SEP
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Juliana Church
Funeral services provided by
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
