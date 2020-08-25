1/2
Tobey Lisker Lintz
Tobey Lisker Lintz, nee Fisher, age 92, beloved wife of the late Jerry Lisker and the late Harvey Lintz; loving mother of Carri (Philip) Milch, Pamela (Steven) Feinberg, and Steven (David Hunenberg) Lisker; loving Mama Tobe of Jason (Gina) Milch, Mindy (David) Monkarsh, and Jessica (Rob) Greffenius; adored great grandmother of Ben, Sam, and Josie Milch, Madison and Jordyn Monkarsh, Will and Anna Greffenius; devoted daughter of the late George and the late Bessie Fisher; cherished sister of the late Bernice "Neicy" (late Perry) Levenstein and the late Lawrence (Sandi) Fisher; dear companion of the late Abe King. The graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be live streamed Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Under Recent Services, click on Tobey's photo and scroll down to Service Details. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tri-Con Child Care Center, 425 Laurel Ave., #B, Highland Park, IL 60035, www.triconchildcare.com or Jewish Family Services of Buffalo & Erie County, 70 Barker St., Buffalo, NY 14209, www.jfsbuffalo.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
August 24, 2020
Annette Sattler
August 24, 2020
Hi Carrie, Pam, and Steve. Your mother was a wonderful caring human being. I was lucky to have known her for most of my childhood. RIP Tobey. I found memories of your mom. She was great to my mother. Take care. Love, Netty ❤
Annette sattler
Friend
August 24, 2020
Annette
Friend
