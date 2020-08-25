Tobey Lisker Lintz, nee Fisher, age 92, beloved wife of the late Jerry Lisker and the late Harvey Lintz; loving mother of Carri (Philip) Milch, Pamela (Steven) Feinberg, and Steven (David Hunenberg) Lisker; loving Mama Tobe of Jason (Gina) Milch, Mindy (David) Monkarsh, and Jessica (Rob) Greffenius; adored great grandmother of Ben, Sam, and Josie Milch, Madison and Jordyn Monkarsh, Will and Anna Greffenius; devoted daughter of the late George and the late Bessie Fisher; cherished sister of the late Bernice "Neicy" (late Perry) Levenstein and the late Lawrence (Sandi) Fisher; dear companion of the late Abe King. The graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be live streamed Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
. Under Recent Services, click on Tobey's photo and scroll down to Service Details. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tri-Con Child Care Center, 425 Laurel Ave., #B, Highland Park, IL 60035, www.triconchildcare.com
or Jewish Family Services of Buffalo & Erie County, 70 Barker St., Buffalo, NY 14209, www.jfsbuffalo.org
. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.