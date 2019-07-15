|
|
Toby Darvin nee Nussbaum, age 98. Beloved wife of the late David Daniel Darvin. Loving mother of Steven (Jerry Wiles) Darvin, Marty (Eileen) Darvin and Nancy (Dr. Jaye) Benjamin of Cleveland, OH. Proud grandmother of Rebecca (Matt) Silverstein, Chelsea (Dr. Justin) Braverman, Carrie (Matt) Rosebrook and Reid (Mariel) Benjamin. Cherished great-grandmother of Milo Silverstein, Sadie Braverman, Poppy Silverstein, Hank Braverman, Rubie and Tessa Rosebrook. Private services will be held Monday, July 15. Memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah, 60 Revere Drive, Suite 800, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.hadassah.org Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 15, 2019