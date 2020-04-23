|
Toby Nevers (née Miller), age 80 of Deerfield, passed away on April 21, 2020 after a hard fought battle with cancer. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Nevers; devoted and adoring mother of Randy (Robi) Nevers and Jodi (Larry) Adams; caring sister of the late Alan Miller; and loving Nana of Jordyn, Joshua and Samuel Nevers, Jonathan and Corey Seldin, and Daniel and Rachel Adams. She was a successful businesswoman, owning and operating Nevers and Company for 45 years. She was a friend to so many and loved by them all. She will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will take place in the future when the pandemic is behind us. For more information and to leave condolences: Weinstein and Piser Funeral Home www.weinsteinandpiserfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kellogg Cancer Center, https://foundation.northshore.org/donatekellogg.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 23, 2020