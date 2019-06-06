Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Toby Winograd, age 87, devoted daughter of the late Sam Winograd and the late Fay (Isadore) Teplinsky, dear sister of Martin (the late Dorothy W.) Winograd and stepsister of Eleanor (Lewis) Bernstein and the late Marvin (Lillian) Teplinsky, fond aunt of David (Katrina), Deborah, Michael (Tammy) and Robert Winograd and great nieces and nephews Benjamin, Christopher, Allisandra and Abby. Graveside services Friday 1 PM at Waldheim Cemetery, gate #209, 18th and Harlem Avenue, River Forest. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824, or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 6, 2019
