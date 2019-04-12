|
Todd Feldman(9/28/63-4/6/19) passed away at home in AZ, surrounded by the love of his family. A Life beautifully lived, but cut far too short. He enjoyed The Grateful Dead, the ponies, WI Badgers, time w/friends & family, the outdoors & hiking, & even summited Mt. Kilimanjaro. Todd is survived by his loving wife Carri, whose strength & love carried him gracefully throughout the months of his fight. Todd was a fiercely devoted father to Rebecca & Jacki, whom he raised to be the strong women they are today & to Joey & Stevi, whom he loved & supported as his own.Parents; Buddy & Carole. Brothers; Mark(Laurie) & Jeffrey(Karen). Nieces/Nephews; Eric, Hannah, Ariel, Sam, & Jadyn. Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, & a huge collection of friends who adored Todd's charm, quick wit, & loving personality. Memorial service: Sunday April 14th at 2pm, Congregation BJBE- 1201 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield. Condolences immediately following at BJBE
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2019