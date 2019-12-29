Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Todd J. Trost Obituary
Todd J. Trost, age 75, Navy Veteran; devoted son of the late Theodore and Cecile Trost; dear brother of Ted (Laverne) Trost; dear uncle of Brian (Cheryl), Jeff (Katherine), Julie (Jay) and Kelly (Jereme); loving great uncle to many. Visitation Saturday 9:30 A.M. until time of Funeral Service 10:30 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60467. Interment Chapel Hill Garden South Cemetery. Funeral info: 708-532-3100
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019
