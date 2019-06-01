Todd Lawrence McLawhorn, age 51, of Western Springs, passed away suddenly May 28, 2019. Loving husband of Beth Ann McLawhorn, caring and devoted father of four sons, Pierce Manning, Will Hermann, Harry Lawrence, and Charlie Boeck McLawhorn. Todd was born on August 21, 1967. A native North Carolinian, he lived many years in a house on a tobacco farm in Winterville, North Carolina. The home was built in 1875 by his great grandfather, Alfred McLawhorn, after returning from the Civil War. Todd worked his way through school and received his law degree, with honors, from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was a member of the Law Review and the Holderness Moot Court Bench. Prior to attending law school, Todd graduated from East Carolina University, magna cum laude, in three years with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. Todd began his law career at Cravath, Swaine & Moore in New York City where he worked on complex litigation matters. He then relocated to Chicago and joined the Katten Muchin law firm where he was made Partner. In 2002, Todd was selected to help open the Chicago office of Howrey Simon LLP. While at Howrey, Todd was selected as one of the "Top 40 under 40 Lawyers", a recognition bestowed by his peers in the Chicago legal community. Todd then opened his own law practice, McLawhorn Law Offices, PC, before joining Siprut PC. Todd had a brilliant legal mind that was paired with a quick wit and hearty laughter. He dedicated himself to his clients and made time for pro bono work, particularly in the area of asylum cases. He was active in the community, coached many youth sports teams and served for 8 years on the District 101 School Board.Most importantly, Todd was known for his boundless capacity for giving, sharp sense of humor, and deep understanding of the natural kindness of the human spirit. In a final gift to the world, his organs have been donated to A Gift of Hope. There will be a celebration of his life held on Wednesday, June 5th at LaGrange Country Club at 620 S Brainard Ave, La Grange, IL from 5:00PM to 9:00PM. An Education Fund has been established for his four sons. Memorial donations can be made to the McLawhorn Legacy Fund, Chase Bank, 14 S LaGrange Road, LaGrange IL, 60525 or Quick Pay Zelle at [email protected] Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside: hjfunerals.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 1 to June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary