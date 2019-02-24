Todd S. Nelson, age 75, of Glenview, formerly Chicago. Beloved husband of Linda Nelson nee Strubing; loving father of Carrie (Rob) Pratt and Hilary Nelson; dear grandfather of Dylan and Trevor Pratt; brother of Brooks (Janice) Nelson; loving brother in law of Robert (Judi) Strubing, Scott Strubing, Laurel (Dave) Moss and David (Catherine) Strubing; uncle to many nieces and nephews. Born in Chicago, son of Evelyn and Frank Nelson. He graduated from Loyola University Chicago. He retired from Continental Bank where he worked as an Executive Vice-President of Human Resources. His career took him overseas to London where he lived with his family for 5 years, He traveled often covering bank locations in Europe and the Far East. He was a member of Glenview Community Church and after moving to downtown Chicago, the LaSalle Street Church. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and truly enjoyed serving his community. One organization close to Todd's heart was "Breaking Bread" where he cooked/served meals and acted as a mentor. Todd shared his love of travel and sense of adventure with his family and anyone willing to join him on one of his infamous Secret Missions. Above all Todd loved to make people laugh and he will be fondly remembered for his lively, often embellished, stories. Visitation on Thursday, February 28, 2019 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd. at Old Orchard Rd. Skokie, IL 60077. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Breaking Bread, 1111 N. Wells St., Suite 500 Chicago, IL 60610 or Rock Steady Boxing Windy City, 158 S. Waukegan Rd. Deerfield, IL www.rocksteadyboxingwindycity.com. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or 847-675-1990. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary