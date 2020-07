Tom Bryant, 68, of Glenview, passed away July 15, 2020. Beloved husband for 14 years of Donna Bryant nee Williams; loving father of James (Katie) Bryant and Patrick Bryant; cherished grandfather of Emma and Claire; dear brother of John, Bill (Cheri) and George (Tina) Bryant; fond uncle of several nieces and nephews. Service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research www.michaeljfox.org ).