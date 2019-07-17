|
Tom Cramer, age 54, longtime resident of the Southside Chicagoland area, passed away unexpectedly on July 12, 2019. Cherished brother of Susan (Terry) Muldoon and their children, Erin (Kenny) Konrath, Beth (Eddie) Velasquez, and Terry (Regan) Muldoon, Jr., with whom he was raised from age 13; Special brother of Joe (Donna) Cramer, John (Mary) Cramer, and Jim (Karen) Cramer; Fun uncle of Joe (Jill), Greg (Elsa), Brian (Stephanie), Lisa, Heidi (Ryan), Laura (Troy), and Tim; Great-uncle of 20+. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Loretta (nee Harnett) Cramer. A Memorial Gathering is scheduled for Tom on Friday, 7/19, from 4-9 PM at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W 103rd St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Writer's Garret at www.writersgarret.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 17, 2019