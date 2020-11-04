1/1
Tom Greifenkamp
age 87 of Hartford, WI passed away Monday, November 2, 2020, loving and devoted husband to the late Arlene, father of Mark, Tim (Karen), Rob (Mary), Dan, and Jon (Nicole); papa of Abby Warner (Chad), Sarah, Rachel, Maggie, Emma, Riley, Jack, Charlie, Will, and Gracie; brother of Laura Ann (the late Manny) Greifenkamp-Rancer, Donald (Carol), Kathy, Jay (Sheila), and Mary (the late David) Sparks, and the late Polly (Joe) Librizzi and Rick; brother-in-law of Joe (Toni) Kane, Dennis (Kathleen) Kane, and the late Pat (Paul) LaFontaine and Suzy (Ray) Ketch. Visitation will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m at the Shimon Funeral Home (824 Union St. Hartford, WI 53027). Additional visitation Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Kilian Catholic Church (264 W. State Street Hartford, WI 53027) 9:00a.m.-9:45a.m. with memorial remarks at 9:45a.m. followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10:00a.m. Contributions to St. Kilian Catholic Church in Tom's memory are appreciated. www.shimonfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 4, 2020.
November 3, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family. Tom was my mentor as I began my teaching/coaching career at St. Mary's Springs Academy, in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. He and his wife were devoted Catholics, raised a great family and will be missed.
