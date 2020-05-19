Tom Look, age 60, a resident of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on May 13, 2020. Born in Chicago on February 7, 1960, the fourth son of Sau May (nee Chan) and Funn Que Look. Beloved husband of Joan Mary (nee Kaepplinger); cherished son-in-law of Margaret (nee Printen) and William A. Kaepplinger; dear brother-in-law of Margaret (Raymond) Heintzelman, Mary Kaepplinger, Monica (Robert) Bofani, William T. Kaepplinger, Julie (John) Molenda, and Kathy (Michael) Ciran; devoted uncle of Robert Heintzelman, Alexander and Joseph Bofani, Matthew and Caroline Molenda, Ryan, Nicholas and Samantha Ciran. Friend to many.
Started a lifelong career in telecommunications in the early 1980s at Western Electric Company. I.B.E.W. Local #134 Technician for 30+ years. Founder of TommyRay's Q-Masters Barbecue. Avid Chicago Bears, Blackhawks, and Cubs fan. Tom loved football, cooking, barbecue, movies, traveling, penny slots, golf, bowling, guitars and Guinness. He will be forever in our hearts.
The family thanks the healthcare professionals at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center for the care and compassion they bestowed during his fight against COVID-19.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Gifts in Tom's memory can be given to the American Kidney Fund at kidneyfund.org
Started a lifelong career in telecommunications in the early 1980s at Western Electric Company. I.B.E.W. Local #134 Technician for 30+ years. Founder of TommyRay's Q-Masters Barbecue. Avid Chicago Bears, Blackhawks, and Cubs fan. Tom loved football, cooking, barbecue, movies, traveling, penny slots, golf, bowling, guitars and Guinness. He will be forever in our hearts.
The family thanks the healthcare professionals at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center for the care and compassion they bestowed during his fight against COVID-19.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Gifts in Tom's memory can be given to the American Kidney Fund at kidneyfund.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 19, 2020.