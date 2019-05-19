Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Tom Payne
Tom Payne, age 73, of Glenview. Beloved husband of Jane A. Payne; loving father of Tim (Amy) Payne and Jenny (Jesus) Gallego; dear grandfather of Jillian, Robert and Trevor Payne; brother of the late Patricia Mathis.Tom worked for W.W. Grainger for over 30 years.Memorial Service Saturday, June 1, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Glenview Community Church, 1000 Elm Street, Glenview, IL 60025.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625.Info: 847 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019
