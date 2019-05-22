Tom Sciortino, of Elmhurst, passed away suddenly on May 20, 2019. Tom was the adoring husband of 40 great years to Nancy, nee Minick; greatest dad to Cara (Benny) Galasso, Amy (Erin), Melissa (Tim) Baer; fun and loving Pa to Anthony, Sofia, Michael, Mario and Olivia; preceded in death by his parents Tom and Marie Sciortino; brother to Debbie and Gina; uncle to Steve, Courtney, Megan, Molly, Paige and John; caring son in law to Walter and the late Lorraine Minick; brother in law to Tom (Karen), Marilyn and the late Gail Minick; also survived by many loving cousins and lifelong friends. Tom is now on the highways in heaven, driving every car of his dreams. Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, May 23, 2019. Funeral Services 11:00 A.M. Friday, May 24, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated for Hair and Hope Fund, c/o Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, 1775 Dempster St., 9 South, Attn: Christy Santos, Park Ridge, IL 60068. Funeral Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary