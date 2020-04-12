|
On February 9, 2020 at age 85, Tom Sims of Palos Park left us to join his mother and father in The Good Place. Tom was born on April 6, 1934 to Anthony and Mary Burke Sims (both deceased). He is survived by his three daughters Nancy Jo Roberts (Michael Pickering), Patricia Shea and Suzan Currier (Douglas) and his grandchildren Daniel Roberts, Jeffrey Roberts, Kayla Currier and Joshua Currier. He was preceded in death by his brother William (Marilyn) and leaves behind his sister Margaret Bechina (Joe) and brother Jim (Donna) along with nephews Mike Sims (Donna), Marty Bechina (Suzanne), Dan Bechina (Ellen), Michael J. Sims (Annette), David Sims (Janice) and his nieces Joellen Camden (Paul), Jill Holubetz (Kurt) and Maureen Caballero (Steven). He was the favorite great-uncle of many. He also leaves behind his long-time, loving partner Joan Wieland and dear friends Marilyn Friedman, Bill O'Donnell, the Zawaskis – Byron and Greg and Tommy Tucker. He was a proud veteran of the Korean War and, in later years, couldn't be without his Korean Veteran hat. Through his life he had many different careers and mastered them all (as he would tell everyone). He was larger than life! God Speed Tommy Boy! A Memorial Mass is scheduled on April 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 6404 Cass Avenue, Darien, IL 60561. A military honor service will follow immediately at the Abraham Lincoln Memorial National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood, IL 60421. Donations in Tom's name are appreciated at the PLOWS Council on Aging, 7808 College Drive, Suite 5-East, Palos Heights, IL 60463. For more information: Modell Funeral Home (630) 852-3595 or www.modelledarien.com.
