Tom Stalmach, age 72, best known for his Catholic music ministry and inspiring artwork; beloved son of the late Chester and Virginia nee Mederski; loving brother of Barbara (John) Hocking and MaryAnn (James) Bigelow; cherished uncle of Tim (Angie) Hocking, Rob (Kristine) Hocking, and Sara, Adam & Hannah Bigelow; fond Uncle Unc of Emily, Annabelle, & Johnny Hocking; beloved friend of Lyndsey (David) McCue and Connor & Declan McCue. Funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Bonaventure Indian Mission & School, 25 W. Navarre Blvd., Thoreau, NM 87323 or www.stbonaventuremission.org
are appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to: Modell Funeral Home – 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
.