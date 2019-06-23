|
Tomislav Smolcic, 78, dearly beloved husband of Amanda, loving father of Alain, caring uncle of Aleksandar. Visitation, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Sveta Gora Serbian Orthodox Funeral Home, 3517 N. Pulaski Road in Chicago. Opelo (Serbian Orthodox Funeral Service), 12 noon at chapel. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Gross Point Road, Skokie, IL 60076. For more information, please contact Sveta Gora Serbian Orthodox Funeral Home, phone 773-588-2200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019